The share price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] inclined by $0.74, presently trading at $0.78. The company’s shares saw 100.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.39 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TNXP jumped by 1.62% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 38.47%, while additionally dropping -96.71% during the last 12 months. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.72% increase from the current trading price.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNXP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.78, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -172.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.99. Its Return on Equity is -249.20%, and its Return on Assets is -201.00%. These metrics suggest that this Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.81. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has 50.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 25.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 7.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.