Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] opened at $4.20 and closed at $4.13 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] had 4.67 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.25 during that period and TWO managed to take a rebound to 15.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.12. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TWO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 92.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 5.17. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 293.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 11.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.