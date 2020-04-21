Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] saw a change by 0.63% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.11. The company is holding 227.58M shares with keeping 218.64M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.76% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.34% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.34%, trading +22.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 227.58M shares valued at 1.44 million were bought and sold.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UMPQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.11, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] sitting at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.30. These measurements indicate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.92. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UMPQ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.80 and P/E Ratio of 6.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has 227.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.05 to 18.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 6.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.