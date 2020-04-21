Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] opened at $5.00 and closed at $4.96 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] had 2.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.33M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.86 during that period and UNIT managed to take a rebound to 11.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNIT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.55, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] sitting at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.29. Its Return on Equity is -0.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Uniti Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] has 188.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 934.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.86 to 11.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.