Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] opened at $0.87 and closed at $0.83 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] had 3.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.53M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.35 during that period and UEC managed to take a rebound to 1.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 7/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.94, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 185.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 173.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 167.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 11.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.65. This RSI suggests that Uranium Energy Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.