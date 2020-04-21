Valero Energy Corporation[VLO] stock saw a move by -0.69% on Monday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Valero Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VLO shares recorded 423.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock could reach median target price of $65.00.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock additionally went up by 1.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 34.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VLO stock is set at -42.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VLO shares showcased -44.16% decrease. VLO saw 101.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VLO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.13, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is sitting at 4.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.73. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VLO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 8.56. These metrics all suggest that Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 423.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.00 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 7.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.