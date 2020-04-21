Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] took an upward turn with a change of 2.67%, trading at the price of $5.77 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.47M shares for that time period. VKTX monthly volatility recorded 8.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VKTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.77, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.96. Its Return on Equity is -9.00%, and its Return on Assets is -8.80%. These metrics suggest that this Viking Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.82. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has 69.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 398.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 8.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 8.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.