Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] saw a change by -4.50% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.16. The company is holding 83.33M shares with keeping 78.30M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.54%, trading +48.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.33M shares valued at 2.57 million were bought and sold.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give VISL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.16, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] sitting at -59.30% and its Gross Margin at 45.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -62.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -122.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -135.86. Its Return on Equity is -208.40%, and its Return on Assets is -67.80%. These metrics suggest that this Vislink Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has 83.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 14.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] a Reliable Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.