Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] shares went higher by 2.11% from its previous closing of 4.27, now trading at the price of $4.36, also adding 0.09 points. Is WBT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WBT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 140.94M float and a -2.68% run over in the last seven days. WBT share price has been hovering between 19.81 and 3.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Welbilt Inc. [WBT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.36, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WBT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 570.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 566.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has 144.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 628.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 19.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 9.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welbilt Inc. [WBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welbilt Inc. [WBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.