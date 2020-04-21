Western Alliance Bancorporation[WAL] stock saw a move by 3.16% on Monday, touching 1.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WAL shares recorded 109.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] stock could reach median target price of $38.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] stock additionally went down by -1.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WAL stock is set at -27.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WAL shares showcased -30.88% decrease. WAL saw 58.94 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WAL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.97, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] sitting at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.70. These measurements indicate that Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.48. Its Return on Equity is 17.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WAL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 7.09. These metrics all suggest that Western Alliance Bancorporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has 109.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.90 to 58.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 7.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.