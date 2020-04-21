The share price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] inclined by $0.34, presently trading at $0.39. The company’s shares saw 55.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WLL fall by -7.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4400 compared to +0.0296 of all time high it touched on 04/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -76.36%, while additionally dropping -98.78% during the last 12 months. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.52. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.13% increase from the current trading price.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WLL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.55.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.46. Its Return on Equity is -5.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this Whiting Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 94.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 29.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.31, which indicates that it is 9.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.