Cheniere Energy Inc.[LNG] stock saw a move by 0.80% on Monday, touching 3.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Cheniere Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LNG shares recorded 260.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] stock could reach median target price of $67.00.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] stock additionally went up by 8.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LNG stock is set at -35.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LNG shares showcased -33.26% decrease. LNG saw 70.49 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.66, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $67.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 41.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.21. Its Return on Equity is -149.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Cheniere Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] has 260.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.06 to 70.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 6.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.