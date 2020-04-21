Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] stock went up by 3.42% or 0.82 points up from its previous closing price of 24.00. The stock reached $24.82 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EDIT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

EDIT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.50, at one point touching $23.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 34.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -3.80% after the recent low of 14.01.

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EDIT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.82, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.26. Its Return on Equity is -60.60%, and its Return on Assets is -33.10%. These metrics suggest that this Editas Medicine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 38.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.13.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has 53.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 6.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.