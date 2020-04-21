Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went down by -3.49% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.45. The stock reached $0.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GHSI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.68% in the period of the last 7 days.

GHSI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.47, at one point touching $0.4063. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -85.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -82.52% after the recent low of 0.17.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give GHSI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -139.00. Its Return on Equity is -163.20%, and its Return on Assets is -138.10%. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.24. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has 88.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.