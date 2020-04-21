Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] opened at $2.84 and closed at $2.94 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 19.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.50.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.76%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.26 during that period and PGEN managed to take a rebound to 8.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Precigen Inc. [PGEN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.50, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 32.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.17. Its Return on Equity is -144.50%, and its Return on Assets is -53.20%. These metrics suggest that this Precigen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 345.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 293.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has 169.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 593.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 8.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 177.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 11.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Precigen Inc. [PGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Precigen Inc. [PGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.