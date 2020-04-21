Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] took an upward turn with a change of 2.21%, trading at the price of $2.31 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Workhorse Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.64M shares for that time period. WKHS monthly volatility recorded 13.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.04%. PS value for WKHS stocks is 405.27.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WKHS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.32, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 448.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 71.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 162.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 320.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 9.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.