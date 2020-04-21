Zions Bancorporation National Association[ZION] stock saw a move by 0.65% on Monday, touching 3.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Zions Bancorporation National Association stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZION shares recorded 170.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] stock additionally went down by -2.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZION stock is set at -38.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZION shares showcased -33.54% decrease. ZION saw 52.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZION an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.27, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] sitting at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.19. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZION financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.00. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has 170.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.58 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.