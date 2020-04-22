A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] shares went lower by -4.04% from its previous closing of 40.35, now trading at the price of $38.72, also subtracting -1.63 points. Is AOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 134.69M float and a -4.79% run over in the last seven days. AOS share price has been hovering between 56.50 and 33.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AOS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.72, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.41 and P/E Ratio of 17.45. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has 162.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.81 to 56.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 2.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.