Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] dipped by -4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $73.75 price per share at the time. Agilent Technologies Inc. represents 310.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.86B with the latest information.

The Agilent Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $73.75 with 2.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of A shares recorded 2.53M.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give A an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.75, with the high estimate being $92.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] sitting at 17.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.60. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 8.30%. These metrics all suggest that Agilent Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.59 and P/E Ratio of 30.47. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has 310.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.13 to 90.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.