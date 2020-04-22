The share price of Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] inclined by $236.60, presently trading at $230.75. The company’s shares saw 38.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 166.30 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AMGN jumped by 1.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 239.56 compared to +3.95 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.58%, while additionally gaining 30.84% during the last 12 months. Amgen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $244.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.25% increase from the current trading price.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Amgen Inc. [AMGN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $230.75, with the high estimate being $285.00, the low estimate being $185.00 and the median estimate amounting to $245.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at 41.40% and its Gross Margin at 81.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.85. Its Return on Equity is 74.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.90%. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 314.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 282.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.05 and P/E Ratio of 17.93. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 593.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 136.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.