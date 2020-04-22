Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] took an downward turn with a change of -2.44%, trading at the price of $5.99 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 23.15M shares for that time period. NLY monthly volatility recorded 11.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.76%. PS value for NLY stocks is 9.60 with PB recorded at 0.64.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.10. Its Return on Equity is -16.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -54.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 172.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 64.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.