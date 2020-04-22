Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] stock went up by 6.32% or 0.28 points up from its previous closing price of 4.35. The stock reached $4.63 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 56.47% in the period of the last 7 days.

AM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.45, at one point touching $3.94. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.41%. The 52-week high currently stands at 13.77 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.83% after the recent low of 1.69.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at -50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.71. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 465.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.69 to 13.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.65. This RSI suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.