Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] opened at $255.00 and closed at $263.20 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $249.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] had 1.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 171.03 during that period and ANTM managed to take a rebound to 312.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Anthem Inc. [ANTM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ANTM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $249.37, with the high estimate being $362.00, the low estimate being $257.00 and the median estimate amounting to $324.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $263.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] sitting at 6.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.04. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 13.52. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has 253.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.03 to 312.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem Inc. [ANTM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.