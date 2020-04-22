Aramark[ARMK] stock saw a move by 9.57% on Tuesday, touching 1.77 million. Based on the recent volume, Aramark stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARMK shares recorded 252.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aramark [ARMK] stock could reach median target price of $28.50.

Aramark [ARMK] stock additionally went down by -8.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARMK stock is set at -34.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARMK shares showcased -54.15% decrease. ARMK saw 47.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.65 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aramark [NYSE:ARMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Aramark [ARMK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARMK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.34, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aramark [ARMK] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aramark [ARMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aramark [ARMK] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARMK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aramark [ARMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 201.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 199.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Aramark [ARMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.02 and P/E Ratio of 16.44. These metrics all suggest that Aramark is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aramark [ARMK] has 252.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.65 to 47.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aramark [ARMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aramark [ARMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.