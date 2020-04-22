BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] dipped by -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $90.72 price per share at the time. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. represents 179.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.29B with the latest information.

The BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. traded at the price of $90.72 with 1.39 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BMRN shares recorded 1.62M.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMRN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.72, with the high estimate being $164.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $113.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] sitting at -5.90% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.64. Its Return on Equity is -0.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1,700.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 313.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has 179.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.88 to 97.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.