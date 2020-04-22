Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.36 after BNGO shares went up by 4.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -120.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -261.76. Its Return on Assets is -114.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 555.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 38.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.