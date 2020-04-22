Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] dipped by -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $20.94 price per share at the time. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation represents 412.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.68B with the latest information.

The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation traded at the price of $20.94 with 2.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COG shares recorded 10.93M.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.96, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.54. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 15.20%. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 12.91. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 412.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 7.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.