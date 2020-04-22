Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] saw a change by -4.18% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $74.59. The company is holding 270.51M shares with keeping 270.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.30%, trading +45.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 270.51M shares valued at 2.93 million were bought and sold.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDNS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.59, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $86.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.46. Its Return on Equity is 62.00%, and its Return on Assets is 35.40%. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 21.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has 270.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.39 to 80.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 3.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.