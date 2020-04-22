Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] opened at $0.405 and closed at $0.41 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] had 12.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 25.98M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.38 during that period and CPE managed to take a rebound to 8.52 in the last 52 weeks.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Callon Petroleum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 1.70. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 428.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 173.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 9.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.