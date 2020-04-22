The share price of Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] inclined by $0.23, presently trading at $0.29. The company’s shares saw 35.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.21 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHAP fall by -16.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3300 compared to +0.0439 of all time high it touched on 04/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -76.19%, while additionally dropping -96.64% during the last 12 months. Chaparral Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.91% increase from the current trading price.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHAP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.28, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.24. Its Return on Equity is -73.70%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this Chaparral Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.71.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has 50.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 8.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.