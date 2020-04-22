Chubb Limited[CB] stock saw a move by -4.05% on Tuesday, touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Chubb Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CB shares recorded 469.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chubb Limited [CB] stock could reach median target price of $141.00.

Chubb Limited [CB] stock additionally went down by -8.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CB stock is set at -18.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CB shares showcased -26.39% decrease. CB saw 167.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 87.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Chubb Limited [CB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $107.81, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $141.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chubb Limited [CB] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.41.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at 15.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.73. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 13.47. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 469.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.35 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.