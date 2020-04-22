Ciena Corporation[CIEN] stock saw a move by -5.01% on Tuesday, touching 2.28 million. Based on the recent volume, Ciena Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CIEN shares recorded 154.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock could reach median target price of $49.00.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock additionally went down by -2.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CIEN stock is set at 13.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CIEN shares showcased 14.51% increase. CIEN saw 47.28 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ciena Corporation [CIEN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CIEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.03, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ciena Corporation [CIEN] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ciena Corporation [CIEN] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 43.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.05. Its Return on Equity is 13.20%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Ciena Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.20 and P/E Ratio of 24.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has 154.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.58 to 47.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 5.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ciena Corporation [CIEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ciena Corporation [CIEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.