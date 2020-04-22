Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] saw a change by -0.41% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.70. The company is holding 49.88M shares with keeping 47.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 360.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -8.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.41%, trading +30.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 49.88M shares valued at 1.33 million were bought and sold.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE:CBB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.70, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 48.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.67. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is -2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBB financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] has 49.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 733.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.19 to 16.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 360.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.