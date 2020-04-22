Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] dipped by -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $23.48 price per share at the time. Clarivate Analytics Plc represents 340.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.99B with the latest information.

The Clarivate Analytics Plc traded at the price of $23.48 with 1.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCC shares recorded 2.16M.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.48, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.99. Its Return on Equity is -18.00%, and its Return on Assets is -7.20%. These metrics suggest that this Clarivate Analytics Plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.72.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 340.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.70 to 24.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.