Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] opened at $14.34 and closed at $13.41 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.78.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] had 2.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.71M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.69 during that period and CODX managed to take a rebound to 21.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.70, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 19.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 256.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1885.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.