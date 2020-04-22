The share price of Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] inclined by $4.17, presently trading at $4.23. The company’s shares saw 113.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.98 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CDE fall by -3.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.52 compared to +0.02 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 42.81%, while additionally gaining 17.80% during the last 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.88% increase from the current trading price.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.61. Its Return on Equity is -41.70%, and its Return on Assets is -21.10%. These metrics suggest that this Coeur Mining Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 239.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 999.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 7.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.