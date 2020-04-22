Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] saw a change by -2.32% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $83.49. The company is holding 328.54M shares with keeping 328.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.21%, trading +34.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 328.54M shares valued at 2.05 million were bought and sold.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] is sitting at 2.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has 328.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.03 to 95.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 2.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.