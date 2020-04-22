Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $25.48 after OFC shares went up by 0.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE:OFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.48, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 52.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.80. These measurements indicate that Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.52. Its Return on Equity is 11.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Corporate Office Properties Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25 and P/E Ratio of 14.92. These metrics all suggest that Corporate Office Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has 112.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.23 to 30.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.