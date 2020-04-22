The share price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] inclined by $68.43, presently trading at $66.07. The company’s shares saw 106.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 31.95 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CRWD jumped by 8.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 70.50 compared to +5.18 of all time high it touched on 04/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 34.81%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.25% increase from the current trading price.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.07, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.91. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is -13.20%. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -77.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.81. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 207.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.