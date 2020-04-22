CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.[CBAY] stock saw a move by -7.14% on Tuesday, touching 1.23 million. Based on the recent volume, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CBAY shares recorded 69.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock additionally went down by -11.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CBAY stock is set at -87.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CBAY shares showcased -67.16% decrease. CBAY saw 13.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.56, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.35. Its Return on Equity is -46.10%, and its Return on Assets is -42.60%. These metrics suggest that this CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.71. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has 69.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 13.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 10.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.