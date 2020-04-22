Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] stock went up by 5.00% or 0.4 points up from its previous closing price of 8.00. The stock reached $8.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CTSO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

CTSO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.5227, at one point touching $7.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 17.65% after the recent low of 3.49.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.40, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -76.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -77.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.26. Its Return on Equity is -209.90%, and its Return on Assets is -66.70%. These metrics suggest that this Cytosorbents Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 471.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.74.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 35.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 294.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 9.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 7.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.