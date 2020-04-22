Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] opened at $153.54 and closed at $155.83 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $153.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] had 2.66 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.67M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 119.60 during that period and DHR managed to take a rebound to 169.19 in the last 52 weeks.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Danaher Corporation [DHR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $153.75, with the high estimate being $187.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $170.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Danaher Corporation [DHR] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.39. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Danaher Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 44.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 687.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 105.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 169.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.