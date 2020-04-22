Delek Logistics Partners LP [NYSE: DKL] stock went up by 53.12% or 4.68 points up from its previous closing price of 8.81. The stock reached $13.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DKL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.08% in the period of the last 7 days.

DKL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.70, at one point touching $8.66. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -60.47%. The 52-week high currently stands at 34.12 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -74.09% after the recent low of 5.51.

Delek Logistics Partners LP [NYSE:DKL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DKL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.49, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] sitting at 21.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.09. Its Return on Equity is -45.70%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DKL financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 112.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52.

Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] has 25.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 228.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 34.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 9.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP [DKL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.