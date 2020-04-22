Diamondback Energy Inc.[FANG] stock saw a move by 6.93% on Tuesday, touching 2.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Diamondback Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FANG shares recorded 170.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock could reach median target price of $48.00.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock additionally went down by -0.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 68.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FANG stock is set at -71.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FANG shares showcased -61.69% decrease. FANG saw 114.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.95, with the high estimate being $141.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Diamondback Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 40.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 24.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 170.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.