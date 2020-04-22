Dominion Energy Inc. [D] saw a change by -3.16% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $76.61. The company is holding 856.74M shares with keeping 835.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.71%, trading +32.57% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 856.74M shares valued at 2.92 million were bought and sold.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dominion Energy Inc. [D], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give D an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.61, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.31. Its Return on Equity is 4.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Dominion Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 115.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.87 and P/E Ratio of 48.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has 856.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.79 to 90.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.