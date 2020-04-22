Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] shares went lower by -5.68% from its previous closing of 8.10, now trading at the price of $7.64, also subtracting -0.46 points. Is ETRN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ETRN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 177.71M float and a 24.62% run over in the last seven days. ETRN share price has been hovering between 22.29 and 3.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETRN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.35. Its Return on Equity is -18.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Equitrans Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 950.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 948.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 223.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.