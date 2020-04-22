Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $61.37 after ETSY shares went down by -5.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Etsy Inc. [ETSY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETSY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.37, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.56. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Etsy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 214.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 211.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 81.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 118.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 71.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.