Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $63.05 after EXPE shares went up by 10.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXPE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXPE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.86 and P/E Ratio of 16.76. These metrics all suggest that Expedia Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has 145.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.76 to 144.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.