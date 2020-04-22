Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] shares went lower by -1.42% from its previous closing of 70.67, now trading at the price of $69.67, also subtracting -1.0 points. Is EXPD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EXPD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 166.93M float and a -1.35% run over in the last seven days. EXPD share price has been hovering between 81.64 and 52.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXPD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.67, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] is sitting at 2.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.19. Its Return on Equity is 27.50%, and its Return on Assets is 16.10%. These metrics all suggest that Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.61 and P/E Ratio of 20.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has 170.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.55 to 81.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.