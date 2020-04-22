Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] opened at $23.00 and closed at $23.98 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.63% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] had 2.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.18M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.63 during that period and FSLY managed to take a rebound to 35.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Fastly Inc. [FSLY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSLY an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] sitting at -23.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.95. Its Return on Equity is -31.70%, and its Return on Assets is -17.60%. These metrics suggest that this Fastly Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -65.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.39.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has 91.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.63 to 35.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastly Inc. [FSLY] a Reliable Buy?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.